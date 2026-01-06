Phoebe Philo forecasts threefold revenue increase in 2025 as growth accelerates

Phoebe Philo’s return to the industry in 2023 with an independent label bearing her name was one of the most closely observed developments in modern fashion. Insiders took interest in not only the creative significance of a seasoned designer establishing control over her output, but also the business model behind it. The brand launched with a clear intent: to pair a distinctive design philosophy with a controlled, long-term commercial strategy.

How exactly Philo had performed during this definitive period has remained unclear until now, however. The brand’s formation and strategic groundwork took place across 2023 and early 2024, before moving from concept to a scalable reality. A filing with the UK’s Companies House has now revealed the financial trajectory of the label during the year ended 31 December 2024, the first full-year of trading for Phoebe Philo Limited.

Revenue for the period reached 11.2 million pounds, driven primarily by direct-to-consumer sales, with wholesale contributing around one third of turnover. Several milestones aided in this performance, from the launch of a bespoke e-commerce platform supporting long-term direct growth to wholesale partnerships secured in leading fashion capitals ensuring international visibility. The business also initiated an expansion into the Asia-Pacific region, where early interest and demand from high-net-worth customers exhibited future opportunities.

In terms of operations, 2024 remained focused on infrastructure. Internal and operational developments were integrated to support scale. Current assets rose to 24.8 million pounds, reflecting an increase in inventory for regional expansion plans and revenue channels. Pre-tax loss for the year amounted to 24.4 million pounds, up from a loss of 21.8 million pounds in 2023. Yet cash at the year end stood at eight million pounds, showing stability as the brand continues to invest. Gross profit rose from 116,264 pounds to 5.7 million pounds.

Brand engagement metrics further underlined the significance of the year. Social media impressions rose to 28.6 million, a 48 percent increase on 2023. Customer retention reached 28 percent within the first 18 months, while service levels remained strong, with over 95 percent of orders delivered on time.

The filing deemed 2025 a period of accelerated growth, with turnover on track to be 32 million pounds, approximately three times the 2024 performance. The company’s projection is backed by expanded wholesale distribution, deeper penetration into Asia-Pacific, and product extension into accessories and seasonal capsules.

Moving into 2026, the business is expecting to build on these efforts, with plans to broaden its product offering, deepen its wholesale channel, and further cement its international presence on the table. The upcoming year was thus described in the filing as a “key stage in the development plan”. “Investment will continue across digital platforms, customer experience, and sustainable materials-core pillars of the company's commitment to building a modern luxury brand with global reach, relevance, and responsibility,” it was concluded.