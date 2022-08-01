Phygital fashion brand Cult&Rain launch metaverse with Outernet

Cult&Rain, a ‘phygital’ fashion brand, has launched a new metaverse experience, Cultr World, made in partnership with cultural hub network, Outernet.

The immersive online world has been built to combine social engagement with commerce through photo-realistic graphics and creative intergalactic designs.

The brand’s products have been showcased within the experience as it looks to continue blurring the lines between virtual reality and real life.

The world itself features virtual waterfalls, graffiti walls and dramatic views in a bid to take a radical step towards the digital future.

Founded by George Yang, Cult&Rain’s origins are rooted in Web3 and non-fungible token (NFT) culture, with the brand offering physical products alongside digital iterations that can be worn by avatars.

Currently, shoppers are able to purchase a number of sneakers from the brand’s Genesis collection via NFT marketplace OpenSea.

According to the company’s website, it is also planning to release a “phase 2” of its metaverse initiative, coming September 2022, as well as a digital e-commerce store in October and various international pop-ups.