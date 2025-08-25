Pinault considers sale of Puma stake

According to insiders, the French billionaire Pinault family is considering selling its stake in the sportswear manufacturer Puma (PUM.DE). The family is considering several options and has already contacted potential buyers, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Pinault family holds 29 percent of Puma shares through its company Artemis. The company lost around half of its market value last year. Following Monday's news, Puma's share price jumped up by around 12 percent.

According to the anonymous sources, the Pinaults and their advisors have already sounded out Anta Sports and Li Ning to see if they would be interested in the Puma shares. They have also approached US sportswear providers and sovereign wealth funds from the Middle East.