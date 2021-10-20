Pinterest to rollout monetisation for creators in new revamp

Social media platform Pinterest has unveiled a redesign of the platform experience for the “next generation of creators” with a new homepage and features designed to empower creators including a monetisation programme, alongside more shoppable options.

The new revamp aims to put creators at the core of the social media platform, enabling them to publish high-quality content, while also paying them with the introduction of ‘Creators Rewards,’ Pinterest’s first-ever in-product monetisation program for creators and influencers.

Pinterest is investing 20 million US dollars in its ‘Creator Rewards’ and other initiatives to support creators, such as micro-grants for projects that creators are passionate about or want to bring to life, such as creating a wellness programme or funding a new beauty look. In addition, Pinterest will also be issuing a series of engagement-based goals inspired by trending topics or new Idea Pin features, and creators will have the opportunity to get paid for meeting the goal requirements.

Image: courtesy of Pinterest

Pinterest’s head of content and creator partnerships, Aya Kanai, who was the former editor-in-chief at Marie Claire US, said in a statement: “We have all come to enjoy the benefits of conventional social media in the past decade, but it has also left a lot of us behind feeling drained and exhausted. We’re recognising our responsibility as the home of inspiration and therefore we’re committed to doing things differently.

“The launch marks the next step in creating a different type of network centred around inclusivity, positivity and true inspiration.”

Pinterest offers more ways to watch, make and shop with redesign

Image: courtesy of Pinterest

Pinterest’s latest redesign also offers Pinners more ways to watch, make and shop creator content, with an all-new watch experience on the redesigned home feed that allows Pinners to ‘browse’ or ‘watch’ when looking for inspiration and ideas.

The ‘watch’ concept, similar to TikTok’s feed, allows users to scroll through and watch a fullscreen feed of content shared through Idea Pins, while the ‘browse’ tab is an evolution of Pinterest’s traditional inspiration feed displaying several images and videos. The new experience will be available to Pinners in markets where Idea Pins are available on iOS and Android starting today, October 20.

Pinterest is also introducing ‘Takes’ a new way for people to respond to a creator’s idea with their own Idea Pin, which it states will allow creators “to build more meaningful engagement with their communities and to inspire action”.

Image: courtesy of Pinterest

To launch ‘Takes,’ Pinterest is kicking off a ‘Create Your Take’ campaign, which will see celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicola Coughlan, Olly Alexander and Storm Reid sharing an inspiring Idea Pin, encouraging Pinners to build on that idea and share their own take. The activation will be rolling out between October 2021 and March 2022 in the US, Canada, UK, Australia, Germany and France.

Pinterest signs up celebrities including Jennifer Lopez to showcase new features

Image: courtesy of Pinterest

The social media platform is also continuing to make Pinterest more shoppable, with Idea Pins now able to integrate with AR Try on, its augmented reality beauty try on. This new capability allows creators to tag their Idea Pins with a new Try on sticker to add lip products, empowering Pinners to try on and shop right from the Idea Pin. To access the new feature, creators can select the Try on sticker and search over 10,000 Try on-enabled product links to add to an Idea Pin.

Additionally, creators now have the option to make their Idea Pins automatically shoppable by enabling shopping recommendations on their Idea Pins. The ‘shop similar’ feature uses Pinterest’s visual search technology to recommend Product Pins that are visually similar to the content within the Pin, giving Pinners the ability to shop what they see. With this new feature, Pinterest is enabling visual search on video content for the first time.