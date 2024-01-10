Platinum Equity acquires Augusta Sportswear Brands and Founder Sport Group

Platinum Equity has acquired Augusta Sportswear Brands (ASB) and Founder Sport Group (FSG). Both companies are suppliers of team uniforms and off-field performance wear and fan apparel for the youth and recreational sports markets.

Commenting on the development, Platinum Equity co-president Louis Samson said: "We saw the potential to combine two established companies very rapidly and orchestrate a transaction that we believe leverages our unique integration and operational capabilities with the goal of improving those industry dynamics and ultimately bringing to life a better customer experience."

Apparel suppliers like ASB and FSG primarily sell to regional and local team dealers and decorators who work directly with youth sports leagues, schools and corporations. ASB's current portfolio comprises a comprehensive line of complementary and versatile brands, including Augusta Sportswear, Holloway, High Five, Pacific Headwear, Russell Athletic and CCM. FSG goes to market with a diverse portfolio of brands including Under Armour, Badger, Alleson, C2, ProSphere, Garb Athletics and Flash.

The company said that the integrated portfolio of brands will allow the combined company to serve the full range of on-field and off-field or fanwear needs of youth sports teams, clubs, schools and leagues.

"Joining forces will create an expanded portfolio of brand and product offerings across the full sports and lifestyle apparel industry. It will make more brands available to more consumers in more communities," added Platinum Equity Managing Director Jason Price.

In 2020, Platinum Equity acquired Mad Engine, a premier omnichannel provider of licensed, branded and private-label apparel and accessories. In 2022, the firm acquired international apparel company Hop Lun. Jostens, a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel serving the K-12 educational, college and sports segments, is also a current Platinum Equity portfolio company.