Pleasedontbuy: Twinset gets on the rental fashion wagon

New York – The Italian specialty fashion brand Twinset, has just announced the launch of its 'Pleasedontbuy' initiative, a series of capsule collections available only for rent.

Twinset, owned by the investment firm Carlyle, will officially make available its new capsule collection next September: Pleasedontbuy, a fashion range just available for rent..

The main objective of the 'Pleasedontbuy' project is to create a capsule collection for rental, offering a very different design from the usual collections of the house.

Twinset wants to become the fashion’s Netflix

"We want to reach the Zero generation," Twinset CEO Alessandro Varisco said, as published by the Italian newspaper ‘La Nazione’.

It should be noted that this new format is a personal commitment of Varisco, who stresses that new generations "today represent 5 percent of our customers and offer a new, alternative audience to the luxury segment."

The new collection will be launched on September, 19 taking advantage of the Milan Fashion Week and will be available in eight Twinset stores in Italy right afterwards, reaching other international points of sale later.

The garments that make up this first collection of Pleasedontbuy will cost between 40 and 100 euros each and it will be Twinset itself who will take care of them before putting them back for rent.

The CEO of the Capri-based firm that has made famous the 'Made in Italy' label for high-end knitwear announced last week in Milan that Twinset has closed 2018 with a turnover of 235 million euros, 100 stores (54 in Italy) and a thousand employees.

Image: official web, Pleasedontbuy, Twinset