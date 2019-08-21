Plus-size womenswear retailer Avenue files for bankruptcy protection

New York – Plus-size womenswear retailer the Avenue announced earlier this month it will close its 222 stores nationwide.

As explained in a corporate release issued by the retailer’s designated liquidation advisers - Hilco Merchant Resources – the fashion company will shut all its stores across 33 states. Hilco is managing the liquidation with Gordon Brothers.

Avenue Stores, LLC, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time as back to2012, according to court records. In 2012, Versa Capital Management, a private equity company, acquired the retailer in a bankruptcy auction. At the time, there were 433 Avenue locations.

“Avenue shoppers will be amazed not only by the incredible savings, but also by the great selections and styles available at the closing sale," the company advanced in a press release. "Given the popularity of the brand and the seasonal trends, merchandise is sure to sell out quickly. We are encouraging consumers to shop early and take advantage of these offers.”