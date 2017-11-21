Po-Zu launches crowdfunding campaign for new line and expansion push

London - London-based ethical footwear brand Po-Zu has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on Crowdcube, with the aim of raising 350,000 pounds to fund a new ethical footwear line and its global expansion push.

The crowdfunding campaign, which runs from Monday, November 20 to Wednesday, December 20, comes after Po-Zu successful co-branded range launch with Disney's Star Wars franchise. Potential investors are able to invest as little as 10 pounds to become a shareholder in Po-Zu.

"We’re excited to be offering this opportunity for people to become shareholders in Po-Zu and be part of our exciting and fast-growing business. Alongside our current collaborations, we are developing major initiatives which can provide scalable growth whilst keeping our company values intact," said Sven Segal, founder and CEO. "We are on a mission to maximise the proportion of ethically made shoes in the world, so we hope people will join us in making shoemaking fairer with respect to the farmers, factory workers and the environment."

The funds raised will help further fund the international expansion of Po-Zu, set up its US distribution channel and help them further develop a new footwear line made in Sri Lanka using fair trade rubber and organic cotton. So far the crowdfunding campaign has raised 23 percent of its goal, or 81,400 pounds from 21 investors.

Alongside receiving shares in Po-Zu, investors who invest 250 pounds will be given one of the first pairs of the brand's new ethical range, in addition to a 25-pound gift voucher. Those who invest 1,000 pounds are free to select whichever pair of shoes they like from the website in addition to receiving a pair of Po-Zu shows from its new line made in Sri-Lanka and two 25 pounds gift vouchers.

"It’s great to make Po-Zu shoes more commercially available to fans of our design aesthetic and to the increasing numbers of ethical fashion shoppers. This fundraising campaign will help us develop key initiatives to make Po-Zu THE go-to ethical footwear brand," added Safia Minney, Managing Director, Po-Zu.

Photos: Po-Zu