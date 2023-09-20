Poeticgem Group acquires Little Mistress

Poeticgem Group, a retail design and sourcing solutions company, has acquired the brand IP of womenswear and occasionwear brand Little Mistress to expand its portfolio.

Under the terms of this agreement, Poeticgem, part of the PDS Group, a global fashion infrastructure company with end-to-end, customised solutions across the fashion value chain, will own various brands under the Little Mistress group.

Poeticgem added that "going forward" it will also design, source and distribute the Little Mistress portfolio of brands worldwide.

Established in 2010, Little Mistress has built a reputation for its occasionwear, offering hand-embellished designs and feminine details in luxurious fabrics, alongside a wide range of womenswear, from bridesmaid dresses to casual everyday looks. In addition, Little Mistress has become well known for creating white-label brands for high-street fashion retailers.

Mark Ashton, chief executive and founder of Little Mistress, will join Poeticgem Group and will continue to be responsible for driving the brand under a new trading name of Moda & Beyond within the Poeticgem umbrella.

Little Mistress to become part of the Poeticgem Group under new trading name Moda & Beyond

Vogue Williams x Little Mistress Credits: Poeticgem Group

Anuj Banaik, managing director of Poeticgem Group, said in a statement: "We are delighted to welcome Mark Ashton and his team as they join the Poeticgem family. We are thrilled to embrace Mark and his team as they embark on this thrilling journey with us, embodying a perfect match with our ethos and values.

“This aligns seamlessly with our overarching vision for the brand's business, which revolves around providing exceptional and unique fashion experiences to our valued clientele."

Mark Ashton, who will assume the role of business head as executive director, within the Poeticgem Group, added: "I am thrilled to be a part of this new endeavour and to join the Poeticgem team and the larger PDS Group. Little Mistress, with its remarkable short lead capability, now has the advantage of working with sound financial backing of Poeticgem Group.

“Moreover, we are proud to share that we have a successful history of collaboration with Sainsbury's amongst others, having recently curated and launched the Vogue Williams x Little Mistress X Sainsbury collection. Together, these partnerships underscore our commitment to innovation."

Poeticgem Group is headquartered in Watford, UK, and specialises in private label design. Its clients include Asda, Next, Sainsbury's, Tesco, and Primark.