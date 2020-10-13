Polimoda adds 90 new scholarships to Master programs

Fashion school Polimoda announced a new call for applications as part of the scholarship plan worth more than 2 million euros made available by the school for the 2020/2021 academic year to help families and support the recovery of the fashion sector following the Covid-19 emergency.

90 new scholarships are added to attend one of the Polimoda Master programs starting in April or June 2021. All programs have a duration of 9 months and include the contribution of partners and mentors in the industry: Fashion Retail Management in partnership with Gucci, Luxury Business in partnership with Richemont, Fashion Marketing & Communications in partnership with F*Hits, Fashion Merchandising & Buying with mentor Bruce Pask, Fashion Design with mentor Elisa Palomino, Fashion Styling with mentor Serge Girardi, Fashion Trend Forecasting with mentor Philip Fimmano, Sustainable Fashion with mentor Lola Young and Fashion Brand Management with mentor Danilo Venturi.

"During this global crisis, everyone must do their part to accelerate recovery as soon as possible," says Polimoda President Ferruccio Ferragamo. “Our mission is to connect the world of education with the reality of work and industry, and through these scholarships, we want to contribute to the future of the new generations.”

All scholarships are open to candidates between 18 and 40 years old from all over the world and must have a degree or equivalent qualification, or in the process of discussing their thesis and with good knowledge of English (B2 Level). To start one of the Masters students have to fill in a questionnaire and send a motivation letter.

To submit the application, candidates must send in the appropriate questionnaire on the Polimoda website accompanied by a motivational letter by January 2021 for Master programs beginning in April or by February 2021 for those beginning in June.

