Polyvore shutting down after acquisition

Montreal-based fashion site Ssense has acquired social-commerce website, Polyvore, from Oath Inc. a subsidiary of Verizon Communications, and has confirmed that it will be shutting down the site with immediate effect.

On the Polyvore blog the website stated: “Ssense will welcome our Polyvore community into their platform starting today. While this is bittersweet news, we’re excited for our community’s future within Ssense!

“We believe that Sense is the right community for the Polyvore members, and we’re inspired by their commitment to offering a directional mix of the most coveted labels in the world.”

The blog goes on to confirm that the Polyvore website will discontinue operations and its apps will no longer be supported. It did add that the Polyvore community will have access to download their content from their respective official profile by visiting account-update.polyvore.com by May 10.

Ssense, an online retail for designer streetwear and avant garde labels, has stressed that the community will be welcome onto its own site, however, it hasn’t stressed how, except that if Polyvore users don’t opt out their details will be shared with them after May 15.

The Montreal-based fashion platform Ssense currently serves 114 countries, generates an average of 53 million monthly page views, and has achieved high double digit annual growth since its inception in 2003.