Pomellato acquires stone-setting laboratory

Milan-based luxury jeweller Pomellato has acquired established stone setting laboratory Valenza Setting Lab srl (VSL), for an undisclosed amount to reinforce its manufacturing capabilities.

In a statement, Pomellato said the acquisition would strengthen its production, specifically in the diamond and precious stone setting sector, to support the international expansion of the jewellery house, which is part of Kering.

Sabina Belli, chief executive of Pomellato, said: "This acquisition marks a significant step forward in Pomellato’s journey. The expertise of the VSL team in high-level stone setting will be invaluable in supporting our growth, especially in the thriving diamond and precious stone segment. We are excited about the opportunities that this new step in our development will provide.”

Pomellato adds that this additional manufacturing capability will build on its long-established artisanal know-how and mastery of goldsmithing and will contribute to the growth of the company by leveraging the expertise of the 24 team members at VSL, including founders Marcello Monti and Gilberto Dentelli.