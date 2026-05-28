Portugal's textile exports find new life outside Europe

Portuguese textile and apparel exports closed the first quarter of 2026 with moderate yet significant growth. This progress comes amid a challenging environment where a decline in several European markets was offset by growth in non-EU destinations.

Between January and March, the sector's international sales reached 1.44 billion euros (1.67 billion dollars), a 0.5 percent increase on the same period last year, according to Portugal's National Statistics Institute (INE).

Despite a decline during the period, Spain remains the primary customer for Portuguese textiles.

The start of the year also solidified the growing importance of higher value-added categories within Portugal's export mix. Knitwear again led international sales at 566.5 million euros, a growth of 3.1 percent. Meanwhile, non-knit apparel advanced by 5.6 percent to 274.7 million euros.

More technical segments also gained prominence. Impregnated fabrics and specialised textiles for industrial applications grew by 10.5 percent in the quarter, while carpets and floor coverings recorded one of the period's largest increases, rising by 15.7 percent.

Conversely, several raw materials and intermediate products were affected by the adjustment in international demand. Exports of synthetic and artificial fibres fell by 30 percent.

The European Union continued to account for the majority of Portuguese exports, although sales within the bloc decreased by 0.6 percent to 1.05 billion euros. Spain remained the leading trade destination, with purchases worth 321 million euros, despite a 5.6 percent drop. France gained ground with growth of nearly 4 percent, while Germany reduced its imports by 7.7 percent.

Outside of Europe, the US consolidated its position as the fourth largest market for Portugal after increasing its purchases by 6.6 percent. The Netherlands also stood out, with a growth of 14 percent.

Among the most dynamic destinations, Canada stands out. Portuguese exports there increased by 21 percent to reach 31 million euros, driven mainly by knitwear, apparel and home textiles. The growth in markets such as Poland, Vietnam and Singapore also reflects the geographical diversification strategy that the Portuguese sector has been accelerating in recent years to reduce its dependence on Western Europe.