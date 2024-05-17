Poshmark introduces machine learning feature to better promote products

Resale marketplace Poshmark has put a new machine learning feature into place that hopes to accelerate sales for sellers while driving increased engagement from shoppers.

Dubbed ‘Promoted Closet’, which is already available in the US, the tool utilises machine learning to match shoppers’ search terms with promoted listings in a bid to enhance sellers’ ability to earn.

Among the new features for sellers are automatic promotions based on weekly budgets and access to performance insights including data reports and return on ad spend.

Promoted Closet has already been tested by a number of Poshmark users, with research by the site suggesting that the feature has increased sales for these participants by 43 percent, alongside an 80 percent rise in listing page views.

In a release, founder and CEO of Poshmark, Manish Chandra, said: “Our priority has always been to build a best-in-class platform and vibrant community where sellers can pursue their personal passion and achieve economic empowerment, and with the introduction of Promoted Closet, we're enabling sellers to sell more while forging new connections with shoppers.

"As the newest addition to Poshmark's rich repertoire of seller tools, Promoted Closet unlocks a simple way for sellers to drive visibility to their closets while helping shoppers discover items they've been looking for, cementing Poshmark as the number one destination for fashion resale."