Positive Luxury partners with Buyerdock on digital product passports

Sustainability certification platform Positive Luxury is partnering with digital compliance and traceability platform Buyerdock to “boost trust” within the luxury industry through Digital Product Passports (DPPs).

The collaboration will allow Positive Luxury’s Butterfly Mark accredited brands and its other luxury clients to seamlessly adopt Buyerdock’s advanced DPP technology, which will help them prepare for upcoming EU regulation while also building consumer trust, transparency, and anti-counterfeiting safeguards.

The DPPs powered by Buyerdock will provide end-to-end product traceability, enabling customers to access verified data about materials, sourcing, certifications, care guidance, and repair options – all by scanning a secure, GS1-compliant QR code on each item. Serialisation tools will also allow brands to uniquely tag every product to help combat counterfeiting and grey-market resales.

Amy Nelson-Bennett, chief executive of Positive Luxury, said in a statement: “As the luxury sector evolves to meet the sustainability expectations of consumers and regulatory demands, our partnership with Buyerdock offers a cutting-edge solution that also helps bridge the perceived value-gap challenging luxury brands.

“We believe the luxury industry should lead the way – because of its reliance on brand reputation, and its inherent values of quality, craftsmanship and longevity. Brands who carry the Butterfly Mark are already leading the way. Now this partnership empowers businesses across our community with the tools to go further by delivering traceable transparency that enhances the customer journey and builds trust – while reinforcing luxury values, improving compliance, and tackling counterfeits at scale.”

Kevin Dixie, co-founder of Buyerdock, added: “Buyerdock exists to power transparency and compliance in a way that protects and elevates the brand experience. We’re thrilled to be working with Positive Luxury to bring Digital Product Passports to some of the world’s most forward-thinking brands.

“Luxury products deserve secure provenance, and our technology ensures that each item tells its full story – while protecting both the brand and the customer from counterfeit goods.”