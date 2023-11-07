Post Office partners with DPD to offer in-branch parcel delivery option

The Post Office is teaming up with parcel delivery company DPD to offer a new in-branch service that gives customers a wider range of parcel delivery options.

The new ‘Buy-in-Branch’ service will begin in selected branches in time for the peak Christmas delivery season and will allow Post Office customers to choose to send their parcels with DPD via the counter.

The move marks the continued diversification of the Post Office as it evolves to become “a one-stop hub” for customers and a place where they can choose the delivery carrier which best suits their needs. It follows the launch of Parcels Online, extending its offering online, which enables customers to compare and purchase shipping online for drop-off in Post Offices.

Neill O'Sullivan, managing director of parcels and mails at Post Office, said in a statement: "Post Office is innovating to meet changing customer preferences and the increasingly competitive market. Our goal is to deliver unmatched access to parcel services, addressing the needs of businesses and retail customers, both now and in the future.

"Our Buy-in-Branch parcel service will not only widen delivery choice for our customers, but our in-person service provided by our dedicated Postmasters will also give them additional peace-of-mind knowing their parcels will be taken care of and arrive safely."

Elaine Kerr, chief executive at DPD UK, added: "Buy-in-Branch extends our working relationship with the Post Office and will help provide more choice and convenience for UK parcel shippers. DPD parcel recipients can already collect their parcels from Post Office branches and regard them as safe and trusted locations for a wide range of services.

“The new service will help reinforce the unique position the branches have and, for the first time, give face-to-face parcel customers genuine choice over how they ship."