Post Offices deliver 1.1 billion pounds in additional revenue to ailing high streets

Post Offices across the UK are helping to generate 1.1 billion pounds in additional revenue for the country’s struggling high streets, new research reveals.

According to the study by The Public First research, commissioned by the Post Office, 33 percent of people say they had popped into a shop, café, pub or restaurant during their last visit to the Post Office, resulting in an additional 400 million visitors to local businesses.

Consumers also view the Post Office as a cornerstone of any high street, with respondents voting it the number one destination making up their ideal high street - far ahead of supermarkets or a GP surgery.

Some 82 percent consider it as an essential service, with young people valuing it almost as much as older people.

Additionally, 43 percent of small businesses say they would be unable to survive without a local Post Office.

“Local post offices are a lifeline for communities across the UK as they are the place to go to do everyday banking or send parcels,” Post Office CEO Nick Read said in a statement.

“We are an essential retailer and will remain open wherever possible during these recently introduced lockdown restrictions. The footfall we generate could make a big difference to sustaining high streets over the long term and helping small businesses start and grow, contributing to economic recovery across the UK.”