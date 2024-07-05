Potato-to-textile manufacturer wins Fashion District’s innovation challenge

Fibe, a start-up developing textile fibre from potato harvest waste, has been selected as the winner of Fashion District’s 2024 Manufacturing Futures Innovation Challenge.

With the accolade, Fibe will receive 15,000 pounds to support their innovation and grow their business as it looks to scale its affordable fibres to that of the same level as mainstream materials.

In a release, Ella Gould, head of sustainability and innovation at Selfridges and one of the five expert judges on the Manufacturing Futures panel, said: “I feel so energised and hopeful after seeing such a broad spectrum of pitches solving problems across fashion's entire value chain.

“The judges were unanimous in Fibe winning this year's award. The energy in the room after their pitch was palpable and we so look forward to seeing them take their fibre innovation to the next level. Who knew potatoes were so exciting!”

Co-founder of Fibe, Idan Gal-Shohet, said the funding would be used to expand the business in order to harvest a variety of different crops and “create better conditions for farmers around the world”.

Gal-Shohet continued: “Our mission in the end is to create materials that use far fewer environmental resources than what’s currently available.”

Runners up in the competition, including biodegradable sequin manufacturer Sequinova; and Fab Materials, a firm converting materials that are challenging to recycle into composites, will each receive 5,000 pounds for their business.