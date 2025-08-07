Poundland to bring clothing range back in-house

Poundland has said that its "successful clothing business” is to return in-house by early 2026, following the budget retailer’s acquisition by Gordon Brothers last month.

Poundland had previously tasked an in-house team with developing a clothing range prior to shifting its sourcing under former owner Pepco Group.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed its new intentions to Drapers, to which they said: “We intend to return to that model after restructuring, with ranges developed in-house for the UK and Ireland.”

It was further noted that a transition into its own ranges will begin in the “early part of 2026” in line with an arrangement with Pepco.

Plans to delve further into clothing had become known upon Gordon Brothers’ takeover of Poundland in June.

In its previously cited strategy, the investment firm nodded towards exploring womenswear in greater detail and a return of seasonal general merchandise as areas it wished to work on.

Gordon Brothers is currently overseeing a restructuring plan for Poundland, for which 68 store closures are due to close and a possible 70 rent reductions and lease expirations are on the cards. The plan is currently waiting on court approval, due at the end of August.