Prada acquires ten percent of Rino Mastrotto Group

Rino Mastrotto and Prada Group have signed a binding agreement for Prada to acquire a minority stake in Rino Mastrotto Group.

As part of the transaction, Prada Group will contribute 100 percent of Conceria Superior SpA—following the acquisition of remaining shares—and Tannerie Limoges SAS to Rino Mastrotto Group. The group also made a cash investment in exchange for a total minority stake of 10 percent in Rino Mastrotto Group.

The move further strengthens the strategic partnership between the two groups. Rino Mastrotto, a key supplier of bespoke materials and services to the luxury sector, is a long-time partner of Prada and serves several major fashion houses. The transaction is expected to enhance long-term industrial collaboration and development.

Closing expected between late Q2 and early Q3 2025

The closing of the deal is anticipated between the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third quarter of 2025. Completion remains subject to customary closing conditions.

“This transaction demonstrates our company's willingness to continue investing in the luxury segment. Prada Group joining our share capital validates the long-standing collaboration and mutual respect and brings a broader industrial vision aimed at long-term growth,” said Matteo Mastrotto, CEO of Rino Mastrotto Group.

Patrizio Bertelli, chairman and executive director of Prada Group, added: “By joining Rino Mastrotto, we are strengthening our presence in a highly strategic phase of the production process. Our groups share a passion for quality, innovation and sustainability, and we are pleased to promote synergies and consolidation to strengthen the supply chain and ‘Made in Italy’.”

Conceria Superior, founded in the 1960s, is a key player in the Santa Croce sull’Arno tanning district. Specialising in calfskin, it is recognised for its artisanal expertise, technological innovation and environmental responsibility. Prada Group initially acquired a stake in Conceria Superior in 2022.

Tannerie Limoges, a historic French tannery specialising in lambskin, has been active in the production of plongées nappa leather for over 70 years. Prada Group acquired a majority stake in the tannery in 2014, helping to safeguard its artisanal heritage and uphold the quality of its versatile leathers.

“We are proud to welcome Prada Group to Rino Mastrotto's share capital. With this collaboration, which has a high strategic and industrial profile, Rino Mastrotto further strengthens its equity story and continues its path of growth and consolidation,” commented Alessio Masiero, partner at Renaissance Partners.