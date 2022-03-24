Prada Group appoints three new members to leadership team

Luxury conglomerate The Prada Group has announced three strategic appointments to refresh its top management team.

Andrea Bonini will be joining the group as chief financial officer, taking over Alessandra Cozzani, who will be leaving the company from September 30 to pursue other professional opportunities.

Reporting to chief executive officers Miuccia Prada and Patrizio Bertelli, Bonini will be responsible for administration, finance, control and investor relations departments. Bonini has previously served in leadership positions at Goldman Sachs International and the Consumer Retail Group.

Joining as group general counsel, Cristina De Dona will supervise and develop the company’s legal, intellectual property and corporate affairs. Prior to joining Prada, De Dona has held the position of international chief counsel at The Hershey Company and deputy general counsel at Ferrero.

Finally, Diego Maletto has been appointed as group internal auditing director and will report to chairman of the board, Paolo Zannoni. Maletto has previously served as head of internal audit at Vodafone for Italy, Greece, Albania and Malta.