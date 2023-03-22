Prada Group teams up with Adobe to reimagine shopping experiences in real-time

Prada Group and software company Adobe announced their partnership at the Adobe Summit, which will enable the fashion company to elevate its consumer’s physical and digital shopping experience.

By making use of the Adobe Real-Time Customer Data Platform and the Adobe Journey Optimizer, both components of the Adobe Experience Cloud, Prada Group will be able to hand relevant information to the customer at the right moment.

In order to offer the consumer a “richer personalised experience”, the data from these programs can be used to inform sales advisors when they enter the store and what their preferences are, once they have opted in.

In a press release, Prada Group described the example of a customer being invited to have a look at a bag’s new seasonal colours after having searched for the product online. This way the sales advisor could offer them a personalised shopping session.

Included in this scheme will be all of Prada Group’s brands: Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s, Car Show, Pasticceria Marchesi and Luna Rossa.

The President of EMEA at Adobe, Luc Dammann, said: “At the heart of Prada Group’s identity is a passion for innovation, and a focus on the customer experience. The luxury retail sector is at the forefront of digital innovation, and Adobe’s partnership with Prada Group will enable them to expand their distinctive style and storytelling through real-time personalised customer experiences across in-store and digital worlds.”

In this context, Prada Group will further explore Adobe’s newest technologies, such as Adobe Substance 3D. The application is part of the Adobe Creative Cloud and creates retail simulations, as well as clothing and accessory prototypes with authentic, “hyper-realistic”-looking textile textures.