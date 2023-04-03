Prada Group to recruit 400 people to strengthen production

Prada Group has said that it is set to recruit over 400 people by the end of 2023, in a bid to build up its production capacity and craftsmanship expertise in Italy.

The strategy hopes to develop the luxury group’s facilities, as well as support its commitment to foster the craftsmanship and skills of its employees.

According to the company, the recruitment drive would allow for greater agility and a reduction of time-to-market, bolstering its internal logistics process, which already includes quality checks on raw materials and finished goods.

More than 200 of the newly hired employees will be trained under the Prada Group Academy over the next year, overseen by professionals across leather, footwear and ready-to-wear.

It builds on the Prada Group’s ongoing investment into its supply chain, a strategy that it first announced during its Capital Markets Day at the end of 2021.

In a release, Massimo Vian, industrial director of Prada SpA, said: “We have an ongoing commitment to strengthen the industrial backbone of the group, while being respectful of our long-time suppliers.

“Today, we are proud to announce more than 400 new jobs which will support the Group’s growth in the coming years.

“The Prada Group Academy will become increasingly crucial for the future preservation of our know-how and the one of the sector.

“We feel a responsibility to invest in young talent who will become the next generation of expert craftspeople.”