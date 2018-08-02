Prada H1 sales and profit rise

Italian luxury goods maker Prada said on Wednesday its H1 net income for 2018 rose 11 percent to 106 million euros. Revenues increased 9 percent at constant FX or 3 percent at current FX from the same period last year to 1.5 billion euros.

Prada Spa was founded in 1913 by Mario Prada and is based in Milan, Italy. The Prada Group also includes the brand Miu Miu, often referred to as the “other soul" of the founder's granddaughter Miuccia Prada, footwear manufacturers Church’s and Car Shoe as well as historic pastry shop Pasticceria Marchesi.

Offering men's and women's clothing, leather goods, footwear, eyewear and fragrances and made to measure service, the Hong Kong-listed company has 12,000 employees worldwide and operates more than 600 stores.

Picture credit:Prada press office