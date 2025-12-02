Prada Spa completes acquisition of Versace

Prada Spa announces the completion of the acquisition of Versace from Capri Holdings today. This follows the receipt of all required regulatory approvals.

The group's brand portfolio has therefore expanded. It now includes Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, Car Shoe, Versace, Marchesi 1824 and Luna Rossa.

The ready-to-wear, leather goods, footwear and jewellery collections are designed, produced and distributed by the group. They are available in over 70 countries through a network of 620 owned stores and the direct E-commerce channel. The ranges are also sold via selected e-tailers and department stores worldwide.

The group also operates in the eyewear and beauty sectors through licensing agreements. It operates 25 factories and employs 15,529 people worldwide (as of June 30, 2025, excluding Versace).