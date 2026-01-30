Prada terminates 222 suppliers over compliance violations

Prada has cut ties with 222 suppliers for compliance violations over the past five years. This follows a “zero tolerance” audit in response to allegations of labour abuses in the fashion supply chain. The data was provided by Prada and reported by the British newspaper, the Financial Times. The company confirmed this to FashionUnited. Since 2020, the Milan-based company has conducted over 850 inspections of its suppliers and subcontractors. Over a quarter of these inspections have forced the brand to narrow down its list of suppliers.

Prada, which now has around one thousand suppliers and subcontractors in Northern and Central Italy, found violations of labour law.

At the end of November, the company's management reiterated that the production model developed by the Prada Group also involves direct control of the supply chain, to guarantee an authentic 'Made in Italy' product.

“We have decided to publish the names of the suppliers we are particularly proud of and, as you know, in our long-term journey, we will eventually communicate all of them. The company is not legally required to disclose all levels of the production chain. If the reporting rules change one day, we will be very happy to disclose 100 percent, but it must be the same for everyone. Today, however, why should we give an advantage to competitors who could go and gather information about our production chain?” explained Lorenzo Bertelli, chief marketing officer and head of corporate social responsibility of the Prada Group, during a press meeting in Scandicci at the Prada Academy Group.