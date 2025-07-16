Prada visits Kolhapur artisans after chappal controversy

Mumbai - A team of four technical experts from the global fashion brand Prada, based in Italy, is on a two day visit to Kolhapur, a city in India, starting yesterday to engage with artisans renowned for producing the iconic Kolhapuri chappals (sandals). The delegation visited homes of the Kolhapuri chappal craftsmen from where many are known to operate their businesses, followed by a visit to the factories in an industrial belt. The engagement follows an earlier controversy where Prada showcased footwear at its Milan show that resembled Kolhapuri chappals without initially acknowledging their origin.

The decision to interact directly with the artisans marks a significant shift in Prada's approach. In a recent meeting with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA), the luxury fashion house had expressed a keen interest in collaborating with local artisans and supply chains, signaling a potential future business relationship. Consequently, Prada dispatched a team led by Paolo Tiveron, the director of the men's technical and production department (footwear division). The team also included Daniele Contu, pattern-making manager of the footwear division, and two external consultants, Andrea Pollastrelli and Roberto Pollastrelli.

MACCIA president Lalit Gandhi facilitated the team's visit to Subhash Nagar, a central hub for Kolhapuri chappal manufacturing. Bhupal Shete, a local manufacturer and seller of Kolhapuri chappals and a director of the Kolhapuri chappal cluster, accompanied the Prada team throughout their visit. Gandhi indicated that a subsequent Prada team, focused on the business aspects of the trade, is expected to visit Kolhapur in the first week of August. The Prada technical team stayed in Kolhapur and was anticipated to visit Chappal Line, the famous lane of Kolhapuri chappal shops near the Mahalaxmi temple, today before their departure for Milan.