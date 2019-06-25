Prada vows to use recycled, sustainable nylon in all its collections by 2021

Nueva York - Prada announced Monday its intention to use only recycled nylon in its new bag collection. For this, the Italian luxury group has partnered with Aquafil, a company that produces Econyl, a nylon thread made from plastic waste recovered from the sea.

As explained by both companies in a joint statement issued earlier this week, the new fibre is composed of 100 percent recycled materials from fishing nets and other objects recovered from the oceans.

The 'Re-Nylon' project started just a month after the Italian luxury house announced its refusal to use animal skin. The launch of this new recycled fibre - known as Econyl yarn - represents for Prada "one more step towards sustainable development".

"Thanks to the process of pswolymerisation and re-polymerisation, the Econyl yarn can be recycled indefinitely without ever losing quality", added the Milan-based brand.

The main objective of the policy of corporate responsibility and environmental protection of Prada is to replace the traditional nylon by Econyl to manufacture all its clothing and accessories by the end of 2021. Prada joins the movement of sustainable luxury of which brands are already part of the likes of Stella McCartney or Adidas.