Premier League and Avery Dennison extend licensing partnership through 2029/30 season

The Premier League has announced a five-year extension to its licensing partnership with Avery Dennison. This agreement ensures Avery Dennison will continue to supply official names, numbers, and sleeve badges for all Premier League kits, covering both those used on the pitch and those sold at retail, until the end of the 2029/30 season.

Since the partnership began in 2019, Avery Dennison has provided branding for the league's kits. These materials are used as part of the Premier League's visual branding, appearing on both player kits and merchandise available to fans.

Will Brass, the Premier League's Chief Commercial Officer, stated the following about the continued collaboration on the Premier League's official website:

"We are thrilled to continue our relationship with Avery Dennison for another five seasons. Throughout this partnership, Avery Dennison has demonstrated a commitment to excellence and innovation, with the names, numbers, and badges becoming part of the fabric of the Premier League. Off the pitch, their support for a range of Premier League initiatives and fan-focused events has been valuable, helping us ensure everyone is welcome to enjoy the game.”

This extension maintains the existing arrangement for the provision of official branding materials for Premier League kits. It reflects the ongoing relationship between the Premier League and Avery Dennison.