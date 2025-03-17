Premier League bets on Puma balls

Puma will become the official partner of the top English football league.

Starting with the 2025/26 season, the Herzogenaurach-based sporting goods manufacturer will be the official ball supplier for all Premier League matches, Puma announced on Monday. In addition, the company will also support the league in numerous initiatives such as football programs, talent development, and major marketing campaigns and events.

“The collaboration with the Premier League, the most-watched football league globally, is a significant step in PUMA’s brand elevation strategy,” said Puma CEO Arne Freundt. “We are looking forward to bringing our performance technology to the pinnacle of the game and connecting with the many fans worldwide.”

Puma already has a presence in the league as the kit supplier for the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City and through partnerships with players such as Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Kai Havertz (Arsenal), James Maddison (Tottenham Hotspur) and Harry Maguire (Manchester United).