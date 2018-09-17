Premium Group picks minority stake in Liberty Fairs Fashion Group

Premium Group, the Berlin-based flagship event organiser of fashion events – including the Premium, Seek, Show & Order X Premium and Bright trade shows, as well as the Fashiontech conference, has announced through a statement that it is acquiring a minority share in the US-based Liberty Fairs Group, which organises the Liberty, Cabana and Capsule trade shows.

Commenting on the development, Anita Tillmann, Managing Partner of the Premium Group said in a statement: “The global fashion industry is highly dynamic and constantly changing and evolving. There is a huge opportunity to provide state-of-the-art events focused on commerce, community and relevant content in order to better serve the changing needs of brands and retailers. The combination of the Premium Group’s strong relationships and long history of cutting-edge events and Liberty Fairs’ network and expertise makes this an ideal partnership.”

Liberty Fairs Fashion Group, founded and led by Sam Ben-Avraham, the company said, is a powerhouse of men’s and women’s contemporary trade shows located in New York City, Las Vegas and Miami Beach, while founded by Tillmann, the Premium Group is a leading global fashion trade show organiser in Europe.

“We have always admired the Premium Group and the Liberty family has a long-standing friendship with Anita and her team. It makes all the sense in the world for us to work together as our respective shows explore expansion possibilities at an international level,” added Ben-Avraham.

In addition to this venture, Liberty also announced plans to move its shows to downtown Las Vegas in February 2019, where the companies will unveil their first iteration of Premium Group alongside Liberty Fairs in the US and, furthermore, develop a new concept for the womenswear segment in New York City.

Pictures:Anita Tillman, Sam Ben-Avraham via Premium Group