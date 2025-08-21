Premiumisation and North American expansion mark PdPaola's 10 years

On the verge of celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Spanish jewellery firm PdPaola, created by siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, is at a decisive moment in its global evolution.

Under the leadership of Jason McNary, appointed CEO of the North American subsidiary in August 2024, the company has completed its first year of operations in the US. McNary summarises this period with one key idea: "We are transitioning from adolescence to adulthood as an organisation. The brand is evolving, and we, as a team, are evolving with it."

Omnichannel expansion in north America

In December 2024, the company took a key step with the opening of its first flagship in New York, at 346 Bleecker Street. This consolidated its entry into the US market. This strategy is supported by an omnichannel model that combines physical retail and selective distribution in department stores.

Photo from the smash diamond bracelet campaign. Credits: PdPaola.

"Our growth has not only been quantitative, but also qualitative. We have laid the foundations for a model that unites retail, wholesale and digital in a coherent and sustainable proposal," McNary explains.

In the last twelve months, PdPaola has managed to integrate into the online channels of Nordstrom and Bloomingdale’s, two of the most emblematic department stores in the US. It has also been incorporated into 85 multi-brand points of sale in the highest segment of the market, where it has been striving to position itself since its arrival in the country. PdPaola has also begun its expansion into Canada with Simons and strengthened its presence in North America with Bunmauer Department Stores.

In physical retail, the opening of the flagship store on Bleecker Street (West Village, New York) has been the brand's major milestone in the region. This will be followed by a new wave of stores in Miami, Dallas and Connecticut, in addition to two new spaces in New York. E-commerce will act as a barometer to detect locations with potential, always around premium consumption areas.

Premiumisation

"The US market allows us to accelerate the premiumisation process. Here, the perception of the brand has been built practically from scratch, and this has offered us the opportunity to position ourselves as a key player in accessible luxury jewellery," says McNary.

The launch exclusively in its New York flagship of the Smash Bracelet embodies this shift. The bracelet is a white gold tennis bracelet with lab-grown diamonds, inspired by founder Paola's passion for tennis and valued at 3,000 dollars. Available only by order in the New York flagship, the product reinforces the commitment to personalisation and the boutique experience as differentiating values. There, the customer receives advice about the piece and has their measurements taken to ensure a perfect fit.

Photo from the smash diamond bracelet campaign. Credits: PdPaola.

From there, the order goes into production and, after a meticulous manufacturing process, the bracelet reaches the buyer within approximately five weeks. This offers a differentiated shopping experience reminiscent of fine jewellery brands.

Although the company keeps its figures confidential, it claims to be in line with its global objectives, which projected reaching 45 million euros in 2024. It emphasises that the US remains a priority market.

For its tenth anniversary, PdPaola is preparing a calendar of celebrations and new strategic initiatives that will consolidate this stage of maturity.

