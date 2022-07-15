Presca Sportswear partners with Wolf & Badger

Presca Sportswear is now available on the Wolf & Badger's online platform.

The company said in a release that with the addition of the entire product range of Presca Sportswear, Wolf & Badger has expanded its offering into new categories. Presca is the first cycling brand to retail on the Wolf & Badger platform.

Commenting on the partnership with Wolf & Badger, Presca’s creative director Lily Rice said: “We are delighted to work with Wolf & Badger. It feels extremely fitting to partner with them as the first B Corp certified marketplace in the UK and become part of their community of ethical brands.”

An established brand known for its climate conscious range in the teamwear space for cycling, running and triathlon having dressed Olympians and world champions, Presca was founded by environmental sports industry thought leader, Rob Webbon, and triathlete, Guy Whitby.

The company added that Wolf & Badger has recognised the increasing awareness and need for consumers to be involved with retail that reflects ethical and sustainable practice. With Presca, Wolf & Badger, winner of 2021’s Sustainable Business of the Year award, is widening the opportunity for retail consumers to make eco-conscious purchases.