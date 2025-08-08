President of Max Pawn Luxury talks pre-owned: "The younger generation has a more discerning eye"

Far from being a passing trend, second-hand is becoming a permanent fixture in consumer habits across the world. An increasing number of shoppers are taking up circular shopping habits, confirming the lasting integration of the pre-loved market in consumer preferences.

With over 40 years of experience in the luxury resale sector, Michael Mack, president of Max Pawn Luxury, has closely observed the evolution of this market over the years. "Second-hand items are no longer just finds in charity shops; they are now truly special pieces that can be shown off to friends," he told FashionUnited in an email exchange.

The Las Vegas-based luxury reseller has a large collection of pre-owned Hermès Birkin handbags. Mack is also delighted with the recent sale of the first Birkin bag sold at auction for 8.58 million euros.

He has observed this enthusiasm in his shops: "I can say that the demand for pre-owned Hermès Birkin bags is incredible and spans all generations. These beautiful classic silhouettes, these timeless bags, appeal to far more than just women in their 40s and 50s."

Michael Mack, president of Max Pawn Luxury. Credits: Courtesy of Max Pawn

Resale of luxury items, a cross-generational trend

For Mack, pre-owned luxury attracts both young people and older customers. "What we are seeing is that younger generations are looking for both quality and value for money when making a major purchase, such as a luxury handbag, and they are savvy shoppers."

However, expectations vary. "There is a much greater focus on impact, both on the environment and on the consumer. It's great to see consumers getting informed and seeing pre-owned luxury as an investment," Mack analyses.

Mack, president of Max Pawn, is a fourth-generation pawnbroker from Nevada. On his LinkedIn account, he presents himself as Las Vegas' leading luxury reseller. He graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in finance and marketing. In 2009, he founded Max Pawn, which specialises in buying and reselling luxury goods.

"It was an incredible moment and what a magnificent piece! I think it says a lot about vintage luxury: firstly, owning a worn Birkin confers a certain status, and secondly, Birkins have truly become the cultural icon of handbags," explains the luxury resale specialist.