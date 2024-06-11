Pretty Smart beauty brand debuts at Walmart

Pretty Smart, a new female-founded beauty brand, has officially launched at Walmart as the US omnichannel retailer looks to expand its luxury beauty range and target Gen Z consumers.

Founded by beauty veteran Marissa Shipman, Pretty Smart will exclusively be available in 2,800 Walmart doors across the US and online at walmart.com and Pretty Smart’s direct-to-consumer website.

The beauty brand aims to offer a line of quality beauty that reimagines luxury formulas without the makeup markup by “breaking through the noise and reasserting that makeup can, and should be, fun, functional, and affordable”.

The brand is launching with a full range of cosmetics, including an inclusive shade range of foundations and concealers at an accessible price point - with all products priced at 10 US dollars or less.

The collection offers a range of 27 products with more than 145 shade variations for eyes, lips, cheeks, and complexion. Each product is vegan-friendly and made with ingredients such as coconut alkanes, organic jojoba seed oil and carnauba wax, and without certain ingredients, like talc, parabens, phthalates, PTFEs, SLS, and SLES. All of Pretty Smart's products comply with Walmart's ‘Clean Beauty’ programme.

Walmart expands luxury beauty line-up with Pretty Smart

Shipman, founder and chief creative officer of Pretty Smart, said in a statement: "I couldn't imagine a better retail partner than Walmart to bring my dream of a truly luxurious, yet affordable, product line to reality.

"As someone who's spent more than 20 years in the beauty industry, I know firsthand that a product's final price to the consumer is not only influenced by ingredients and their quality but also influenced by the touchpoints in its journey from concept to development to manufacturing before finally landing on store shelves. That didn't sit right with me. Pretty Smart was born from a desire to change that. We develop, manufacture and distribute ourselves, which is what has made our affordable formulations possible. It's incredible to finally launch Pretty Smart and I am so excited for Walmart customers to be able to try the line themselves."

Highlights from Pretty Smart's product line include illuminating face drops in three complexion-boosting shades that contain organic jojoba seed oil with skin-softening properties, a water-based diffusing face primer designed to give wearers the “blurred look effect,” a mascara featuring a soft-textured formula containing carnauba wax and the Xtra-Xtra lush brush to thicken each lash.

Creighton Kiper, vice president of merchandising beauty at Walmart US, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Pretty Smart to Walmart and expand our beauty assortment even further. Helping our customers discover new brands that will both inspire and delight them is a priority for Walmart Beauty.

“Pretty Smart, which embodies a similar goal, is the perfect addition to our shelves and Walmart.com. While these accessibly priced, yet still luxurious beauty products will appeal to all Walmart beauty shoppers, we're especially excited about the opportunity to reach Gen Z with this line-up."