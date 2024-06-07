PrettyLittleThing introduces returns fee

PrettyLittleThing has joined a number of its fast fashion counterparts in the introduction of returns fees despite having previously stood by its free returns policy on social media last year.

Through the newly introduced policy, PrettyLittleThing returns will now cost UK customers 1.99 pound, the total of which will be deducted from a customer’s order on a product's return.

This is higher for other countries and regions. While customers in the US and Canada will be charged four dollars for their returns, in Europe charges amount to five euros and in New Zealand returns will cost 14.99 NZD.

The U-turn in its approach to returns fees comes alongside a spike in online ordering, particularly among British consumers, 89 percent of which were said to have been more likely to have ordered multiple sizes and buy items in bulk from online retailers in the past year.

This is according to retail payment experts at Dojo who reckon that mass market brands are shifting to returns fees due to such processes proving to be “very expensive for businesses”.

While PrettyLittleThing is the most recent retailer to adapt, it follows a recently similar move by Oh Polly, which introduced nine pound return fees last month in order to deter “serial refunders”.

Other high street brands that have already taken to charging for returns include Zara, H&M and New Look, all of which have had similar policies implemented for over a year.