Prevayl secures funding to grow tech-based luxe sportswear offering

Manchester-based Prevayl, a ‘luxe smart’ sportswear start-up, has secured 7.5 million pounds to help it “take wearable health technology to new heights”.

Prevayl describes itself as a cutting-edge sports performance brand looking to empower consumers with their own biometric data by bringing together a “premium, discreet aesthetic with a seamless user experience” through wearable health technology.

The company was founded in April 2019 by former personal trainer Adam Crofts, chief executive, alongside serial entrepreneur, David Newns, chairman, after they spotted a gap in the market for a connected clothing brand that would look considered, feel great and provide exemplary performance data.

With investment from digital-first consumer brand investment firm Stonebridge, headed up by direct-to-consumer entrepreneur James Cox, known for his involvement with Simba Sleep, Mahabis and Torque Brands, Prevayl is looking to launch to consumers in Q4 of 2021.

Adam Crofts, chief executive of Prevayl, said in a statement: “To secure 7.5 million pounds pre-revenue is testament to the whole team. Everyone is on the same page - the drive and ambition is palpable. Creating a global community and owning the connected clothing market hinges on cultivating genuine buzz and talkability.”

“Which ultimately relies on creating a product that not only knocks others out of the park, but also on the right infrastructure to scale at pace.”

Prevayl to take on wearable sportswear after investment from Stonebridge

The 7.5 million pound investment will be used to drive its launch and expansion, added the luxe smart sportswear start-up, kitting out its laboratories and fitness areas with data testing facilities, alongside new hires, enhancing garment design, continued innovation and IP creation and developing an infrastructure to facilitate its growth.

Crofts added: “Partnering with Stonebridge has undoubtedly been a leg up for the business. It’s providing us access to the Torque Brands eCommerce platform, which will accelerate our ability to scale, whilst offering our community a slick user experience - helping us fulfil our global ambitions.

“We are all really focused on igniting a new era of innovation that not only gets the blood flowing and puts the heartbeat back into the region’s rich textile heritage, but puts Prevayl on the map worldwide.”

The Manchester-based firm is building what it calls an “elite team” of experienced apparel designers, hardware developers, intellectual property experts and marketeers, including hires with experience in both apparel and technology, from the like of GymShark, The Hut Group, VF Corporation, Lacoste, and Burberry, with others having designed for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In addition, the smart sportswear company also has a full time, in-house IP department of five, to protect its “growing number” of patents to protect its innovation. Currently, Prevayl is ninth in the top ten UK patent filers across any industry.

Prevayl targets Q4 2021 for consumer launch

Prevayl will concentrate on three elements - the sportswear, the hardware and the app, added the company, “straddling the athleisure and tech industries” as it looks to introduce luxury sports clothing with graphene technology embedded.

Described as “elevated smart clothing”, Prevayl aims to offer garments crafted from performance materials, while allowing the wearer to connect with their body via invisible, sophisticated tech, to an app that monitors performance and recovery to enhance the user’s experience.

Guided by three core principles of “adaptability, inclusivity and minimalism,” the debut collection will consist of three key items - a tank top, a crop top and a T-shirt retailing around 90 pounds. Each design will be available in matte black with bonded seams to reduce abrasion with discreet branding.

Image: courtesy of Prevayl

The sensors used are connected by invisible stainless steel threads, surrounded by a yarn that expands with heat to keep them close to the body. This is held in an internal panel that sits under the bra in the women’s crop top and around the chest in the men’s tank top.

Made in the UK, the hardware is said to be the smallest on the market and will offer insight and analysis of the body from comprehensive ECG (electrocardiogram) data that identifies heart rate and variability including; heart rate zone and recovery, orthostatic heart rate, cardio age, heart function, atrial fibrillation, and ectopic heartbeat.

Where it diverges from its competition is the level of breathing insight, added the company, with the sensors measuring the breathing state, time and type (thoracic/diaphragmatic), ventilatory threshold and minute volume, so it can recognise dysfunctional breathing and stress levels.

In addition, it measures core temperature, energy expenditure and hydration, as well as looking at IMU (inertial measurement unit) so it can understand acceleration, body position and activity classification between walking, running, cycling, HIIT, yoga and more.

The lightweight, wireless device slots neatly and discreetly inside the garment and will have a battery life of up to 24 hours.

Managing partner at Stonebridge, James Cox, said: “What the company has created over the last 24 months is quite amazing and sits right in the sweet spot of what we believe consumers want. The founders are world-class and well on the way to disrupting another large global market and were delighted that we can be part of that journey with them.

“Prevayl is the perfect example of the type of company which we love to back.”