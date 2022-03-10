Pri Shumate to join Columbia brand as chief marketing officer

Columbia Sportswear Company has announced the appointment of Pri Shumate as chief marketing officer for the Columbia brand.

In this role, the company said, Shumate will report to Joe Boyle, executive vice president and president of the Columbia brand, effective March 14, 2022.

“Pri is a consumer-obsessed marketing leader with global experience in demand creation. I feel certain that her background and dynamism will help drive continued growth for the company,” said Joe Boyle.

“We are excited to have Pri join our team leading the marketing efforts in the largest brand in our portfolio,” said Tim Boyle, chairman, president and CEO of Columbia Sportswear.

“I am really excited about growing the Columbia brand and the business by diversifying and expanding our consumer base,” added Pri Shumate.