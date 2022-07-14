Primark announces Fairtrade partnership for new skincare line

A new skincare line by Primark will include Fairtrade certified beauty products as part of a new partnership between the fast fashion retailer and product certification company.

The new beauty products, set to launch in the retailer’s 14 markets, will consist of body butter, bath oil, face cream, cleansing balm, multi-function balm and hand cream, each made with Fairtrade certified shea butter and olive oil.

The products will be available to purchase at a selection of Primark outlets in Europe and the US.

Each product will bear the Fairtrade brand, which testifies to the certification of positive impact on farmers and workers who supply the ingredients, specifically shea butter and olive oil producers.

The partnership comes as Fairtrade looks to reach a new, younger audience that have an interest in fair trade and positive-impact products, the organisation’s head of commercial partnerships Anna Barker said in a release.

It also builds on Primark’s initiative, ‘Primark Cares’, through which the retailer has set itself goals of making sustainable products more accessible.

“This partnership allows us to take a further step forward in offering a collection of beauty products not only within everyone's reach and around the world, but also capable of improving the lives of farmers involved in sourcing ingredients,” said Lynne Walker, director of Primark Cares, in a release.