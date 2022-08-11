Primark announces new chief customer officer role, appoints former Tesco brand director

Primark has announced the appointment of Michelle McEttrick to its newly established role of chief customer officer.

Reporting to CEO Paul Marchant, McEttrick is set to join the budget retailer from September 19 and is tasked with further developing the Primark Brand and Customer Strategy as it looks to expand into new markets, channels and products.

Overseeing responsibility for the Primark Brand, McEttrick will additionally be responsible for marketing and customer communications, customer insight and the retailer’s sustainability strategy, Primark Cares.

She joins the apparel retailer from Tesco, where she served as the supermarket chain’s group brand and proposition director over her six-year tenure.

McEttrick has held similar roles at the likes of banking firm Barclays, advertising agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty and US-based McCann Erickson.

On her appointment, Marchant said in a release: “At a time of extraordinary change in our industry, the strength of the Primark brand has never been more important.

“We see huge opportunities for growth and the way we position our brand and engage customers, to increase loyalty and win new fans to Primark, will be critical to our success.

“Michelle brings a broad set of skills and experience that I believe will be invaluable as we grow the Primark brand for the future. I am delighted to welcome her to the team.”