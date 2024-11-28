Primark boss defends practices as budget fashion brand eyes expansion

Ireland-based budget fashion chain Primark has been criticised for its record on workers' rights and the effect of its low-cost, high-volume model on the environment.

But its chief executive Paul Marchant does not agree. "I don't buy the story that we can't be ethical buying from Asia," he told AFP in an interview in Dublin.

In the world of low-cost fashion, Primark -- a fixture on the high street in the UK, Ireland and beyond -- is a one-off.

The brand produces its garments in Asia and sells them cheaply in Europe, but ships them by boat rather than by plane, does not sell online, prepares its collections more than a year in advance and does not build up stock.

It has been a lucrative formula, with Marchant boasting recently that the retailer had hit the billion-pound ($1.3 billion) profit figure for the first time.

Primark, though, still has to bat back critics including environmental campaigners who argue that the brand's "throwaway" fashion is a drain on resources.

Human rights groups meanwhile accuse it of relying on suppliers in countries where workers are afforded little protection.

Primark maintains that it trains Indian farmers in regenerative agriculture and that it conducts regular audits of its suppliers to ensure workers and land are not exploited.

Nonetheless, its model relies on policing of regulations in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh, where its garments are mainly produced.

"Providing you have the right partners... and have the right guards and measures and controls in place... I don't see any reason why you can't have a very robust ethical supply chain at source," said Marchant.

The company, he added, complies with the International Labour Organization's code of conduct.(AFP)