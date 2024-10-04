Primark debunks the myth that price equals quality and durability

Value fashion retailer Primark, part of Associated British Foods, has launched a new durability framework, as it states it is possible to create affordable fashion that lasts, debunking the myth that price equals quality, with research showing five pound T-shirts can last as long as, or longer than, their pricey counterparts.

The durability framework draws on insights from WRAP, Hubbub, and the University of Leeds, as well as Primark’s own experiences, to set new industry-leading guidelines on how retailers and brands can extend the life of clothing while also driving “a positive dialogue” on the topic among industry peers and partners.

Primark said the goal of the research is to set the bar for longer-lasting clothing, addressing the lack of universal industry standards for clothing durability and proving that affordable fashion can stand the test of time.

Vicki Swain, product longevity and partnerships lead at Primark Cares, said in a statement: “When we find clothes that we love, we wear them again and again and again. The Durability Framework will support on delivering enhanced durability across our ranges, meaning that customers can continue to wear their favourite clothes for longer.

“It’s an important step towards our goal of strengthening the durability of our clothing by 2025. We’re proud to be publishing these guidelines and hope it will encourage wider conversation.”

Primark womenswear Credits: Primark

What is the Primark Durability framework?

“Durability shouldn’t be a luxury— it’s a necessity,” reveals the research and Primark’s new durability framework features two pillars of testing: Extended Washing and Physical Quality testing, with three additional tiered levels beneath each pillar that build on its existing Minimum Compliance level: Foundational, Progressive and Aspirational.

The retailer said this structure is designed to be flexible to allow for change and improvement over time. Since January 2024, most of Primark’s clothing has been washed as per the care label to the aspirational level of 45 washes to build a data set on the performance of different clothing groups. The framework is anchored by the continuous improvement principles Primark uses across its operations so that durability is sewn into every part of the clothing lifecycle.

The framework is the result of working with different stakeholders to fulfil the brand’s Primark Cares commitment to make affordable clothes designed to last. In partnership with environmental charity Hubbub, Primark set out to explore aspects of the longevity of clothes. As part of this journey, research was commissioned from the UOL School of Design, where it tested clothing priced from 5 to 150 pounds against specific wash and performance standards. The findings revealed that some of the more affordable clothing performed just as well as, or even better than, more expensive ones.

Durability testing of garments for ‘Worn Out’ research Credits: School of Design at the University of Leeds

For example, the test results for the top three women’s and men’s T-shirts showed that their performance was very similar, but the prices varied a lot. Out of the 33 T-shirts tested, the data showed that price doesn’t predict how durable a T-shirt will be, nor does it indicate differences in durability between shirts. Paying double for a T-shirt doesn’t mean it will last twice as long. In some cases, spending more actually gets you a T-shirt with worse durability compared to lower-priced options. Through this research, Primark said it “wanted to show that all garments deserve to be cared for equally, regardless of their price”.

Alex Robinson, chief executive of Hubbub, said: “We’re always collaborating with partners to tackle tricky topics in a way that everyone can easily understand. With Primark, we busted the myth that clothing is only durable at higher prices, by testing the physical durability of garments, led by the UOL School of Design. Driving awareness around clothing durability helps shoppers understand the value of their clothes and how to keep pieces in the best condition, for as long as possible.”

Catherine David, director of collaboration at WRAP, added: “Extending clothing life by 9 months can reduce carbon, waste, and water footprints by up to 30 percent. If we can help people wear their clothes for longer, we can make an impact on the environmental footprint of the clothing sector.”