Primark launches first UK app for Click & Collect

Budget retailer Primark has launched its first mobile customer app in the UK, designed to enhance its Click & Collect service and respond to a growing demand for digital experiences.

The app itself, available via Apple Store and Google Play Store, allows customers to digitally browse Primark products, and includes features such as real-time stock checks, store information, curated favourites, and personalised notifications.

At its core is the link to Primark’s existing Click & Collect service, which is available across 189 UK stores. Shoppers can browse, order and pay through the app, before picking up their items in person.

The decision to rollout the app to the UK follows successful launches in Ireland and Italy, where Primark had introduced the app last year. The company also reported a consistent growth in its UK website, where 25 percent of visitors are said to use the stock check feature.

In a statement, Matt Houston, chief customer and digital officer at Primark, said: “Customers are increasingly turning to digital tools that make shopping easier and more rewarding, and we’re confident that our app will deliver an intuitive, personalised experience that’s been carefully designed to help them get the most out of every Primark visit.”