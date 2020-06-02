Primark recalls kitten heel court shoes for high chromium levels

Primark US Corp., affiliated to British retailer Primark Stores Ltd., is recalling Kitten Heel Court shoes citing high levels of Chromium, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a statement.

The recall involves about 1,700 units of Primark Wide Fit Kitten Heel Court Pumps with around 1.5 inch heel. The shoes were sold in black and nude microfiber fabric, with product number 06689 and the RN code 145478, printed on the inside of the shoe.

The items were manufactured in China and sold at Primark US stores across the United States from January 2019 through November 2019 for about 16 dollars.

The agency noted that the leather insock in the shoes has elevated levels of Chromium VI, which could result in skin irritation. However, the Boston, Massachusetts-based company till now has not received any reports of incidents or injuries related to the products.

The consumers are urged to stop using the recalled shoes and return them to a Primark store for a full refund. The CPSC asked consumers to check with the firm as some of the remedies may not be available at present due to the extraordinary circumstances surrounding COVID-19.

In similar incidents, Bellingham, Washington-based Grizzly Industrial Inc. had recalled Children's Tool Kits in March, as they contained excessive levels of lead.

In the same month, Kidz Concepts called back Lilly of New York children's winter boots due to violation of federal lead content ban. The products were sold exclusively at Zulily.com.(DPA)