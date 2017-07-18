Primark recalls men's flip flops over cancer causing chemicals

London - Fast-fashion retailer Primark pulled thousands of pairs men's flip flops from its shelves and issued a recall after finding they contain dangerous levels of cancer causing chemical, namely chrysene.

Primark is recalling three colours of its men's Ceder Wood State flip flops and offering a full refund to anyone who purchased a pair after discovering they contain high levels of chrysene, a carcinogenic substance, commonly used in darker coloured dyes. The flip flops have been listed on the European Commission alert system, Rapid Exchange of Information System (RAPEX), as a 'serious risk' and carcinogenic, as a person could be exposed if the product comes into direct and prolonged or repetitive contact with the skin.

The flip flops, which feature a PVC upper and polyethylene sole contained more than Primark's 1.0 mg.kg requirement according to a statement on the value retailer's website. "It has come to our attention that the footwear product detailed does not meet the Primark usual high standards for chemical compliance," said the retailer. "With the safety of our customers and respect for the environment at the forefront of our minds, we have taken the decision to recall this product."

Customers who purchased this product which was on sale in stores from January 4 to June 2, 2017, will be given a full refund. Primark has launched a "thorough investigation" and halted all new orders following the product recalled, according to Sky News. The value retailer did not confirm the location of the factory in which the flip flops were made.