Primark’s Penneys pledges to freeze prices for kid's fashion amid rising inflation

Primark’s Irish chain Penneys has pledged to freeze prices of its best-selling essential kids’ products amid the cost of living crisis.

“Penneys will protect the prices on more than a thousand of its essential kids’ products as it seeks to help family finances go further amid the rising cost of living,” the retailer said in a statement.

It said the decision comes in response to “increasing pressure felt by households up and down the country”.

Damien O’Neill, head of Penneys Ireland and NI, said: “Offering the very best value to our Penneys customers has always been at the heart of our brand, and it’s more important than ever today.

“Kids grow fast, and replacing their clothing is an essential task for families - we hope that by protecting the prices on our essential kids’ items we can help in some small way, particularly as we enter the costly back to school season.”