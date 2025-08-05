Primark to roll out first mobile app, debuts in Ireland and Italy

Primark is set to roll out a new consumer-facing mobile app, marking the first time the budget retailer has ventured into this specific market. The app has already launched in Ireland and Italy, and will be expanded into other regions over the next 18 months.

Through the feature, customers can browse a range of products, check in-store stock availability and receive personalised notifications regarding new collections and offers. Style inspiration and the option to save curated favourites add to features encouraging engagement.

Its launch comes as Primark continues to expand its digital presence in various markets, particularly on the back of rolling out new or improved websites across its 17 operational regions. The decision to enter two contrasting markets – Ireland, where the brand is well-established as Penneys, and Italy, where it is still growing – intends to help inform further development for future launches.

In a statement, the retailer’s chief customer and digital officer, Matt Houston, said the launch reflected an important step in an ongoing digital investment strategy. He added: “We know our customers increasingly start their shopping journey online, whether that’s checking what’s new or planning a visit, and the app gives them the tools to do that in a more intuitive, personalised way.

“By launching in two very different markets, we’re able to test at scale, refine the experience, and build a roadmap that’s shaped by real customer behaviour. That insight will be critical as we evolve the app and prepare to bring it to customers in other markets.”