Primark to slash 150 jobs across international workforce

Budget retailer Primark is believed to be preparing to cut approximately 150 jobs across locations in Ireland, the UK and the US. Around 100 of these redundancies are expected to roll out at the company’s head office in Dublin, according to an initial report by RTÉ.

The proposed job cuts are said to be in the HR, finance and procurement departments and reflect Primark’s intention to appoint a third-party to oversee certain support functions. RTÉ said that India’s Accenture is being mulled as the third-party provider.

In a statement to the media outlet, a spokesperson for Primark confirmed that the company was exploring “how resourcing via external partners could help support our operations”. “As we continue to grow internationally, we need to evolve our operating model to best support this ambition,” the statement noted.

It continued: "As part of this, we are now proposing that a number of support function activities move to a third party and we are beginning a collective consultation. This unfortunately will impact a number of Primark colleagues primarily in our head office operations."

The spokesperson added that the decision was not taken lightly, commenting: "We understand how difficult this news is for those colleagues affected and we’ll be working to support them as best we can.”

FashionUnited has contacted Primark with its own request to comment.