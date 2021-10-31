Prince Charles praises new fashion digital ID at G-20 meeting in Rome

Prince Charles praised the new fashion digital ID that helps consumers make ethical choices. The British royal was in Rome over the weekend, attending the G-20 meeting where he met with CEOs of the largest fashion brands.

He praised the efforts conducing to a new digital ID for fashion brands, which he is “so grateful” for as it helps consumers make ethical decisions about where they shop. “I’m so grateful to you all,” he told the present CEOs, all members of the Prince’s Fashion Taskforce chaired by Federico Marchetti, the founder of YOOX NET-A-PORTER Group. Andre Cameran from Giorgio Armani, Simon Cotton from Johnstons of Elgin, Thierry Andretta from Mulberry, Riccardo Bellini from Chloe, Brunello Cucinelli from the namesake label, amongst others were part of this meeting. Natasha Franck was there as well, representing EON, the company that has provided the technology to make the ID happen.

The demonstration was performed on a Johnstons of Elgin scarf and a Mulberry handbag, as well as a Chloe poncho and a jacket from Armani, the latter made with feathers recycled from mattresses. Franck explained to Prince Charles that while many times the investments made by fashion companies towards more sustainable and responsible practices are invisible to the customer, “the digital ID will allow people to see.”

Prince Charles: “People have the right to know if what they buy is created sustainably”

In a statement, the Prince of Wales said of the Taskforce: “People have the right to know if what they buy is created sustainably and there is a responsibility to tell them if we truly believe in the shared principles of transparency, accountability and enforcement. Fashion is one of the most polluting sectors in the world, but this new Digital ID shows how business is committed to meaningful, measurable change: providing customers with the information they need to make cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable choices. It shows that business doesn’t just talk about these issues, but has taken action.”

The Fashion Taskforce is part of the Prince’s Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) and includes the likes of Burberry, Gabriela Hearst, Stella McCartney, Selfridges, Vestiaire Collective, and Modo Operandi. A spokesperson for the taskforce indicated that the Digital ID will allow key players in the fashion value chain - including manufacturers, brands, retailers, resellers and recyclers - to provide unprecedented transparency and traceability of the products they sell. It will also unlock new circular services for customers, such as care and repair services, as well as ones focused on resale and recycling, they said.

Commenting on the groundbreaking advance, Marchetti said that “The time for only talk is over. In such a highly competitive industry it is unprecedented for so many different brands and platforms from all around the world to work together on a single innovative solution, and I am delighted to say this commitment is the result of an incredible group of companies and their leaders who recognize there is no time left to lose in transitioning the industry to a more transparent and sustainable footing.”

“This Digital ID provides a genuine opportunity for consumers to make truly sustainable choices when they are making their purchases. In an industry that needs to do so much more to improve its impact on the environment, this is a huge step forward and only the beginning of the Taskforce’s journey,” concluded the chairman of the SMI.

Image: EON’s Circular Product Data Protocol