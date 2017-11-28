Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement, a boost for Canadian fashion

On Monday, Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle announced their engagement. Barely hours later, the Canadian fashion firm Line the Label hung the ‘sold out’ sign for the white woollen coat the royal fiancee wore, now re-named as the “Meghan”.

The Canadian fashion brand has seen its sales soar after Meghan Markle wore one of its coats during the official announcement of her engagement to Prince Harry.

The white wool wrap coat has been renamed the "Meghan" and is already sold out (it was selling for 799 dollars.) "Meghan has an effortlessly chic sense of style, which we've always admired," said Line the Label’s CEO in a statement.

The rest of Markle’s attire was entirely “Made in Canada’, as she donned an emerald-green dress, nude pumps, and earrings by Canadian jeweller Birks.

Line the Label made it to the spotlight last September when Markle was spotted wearing some of the label’s staples at the closing ceremonies of the Invictus Games in Toronto.

The Markle effect is expected to benefit other fashion houses in Canada, as the actress has been a firm supporter of Canadian fashion since she moved to Toronto in 2011. Since then, she's been pictured wearing clothing by Toronto-based designers Smythe and the luxury outerwear label Sentaler, also a favourite of Kate Middleton's.

Previously, Markle has been photographed at public events dressed in Vancouver-based Aritzia, and Montreal outerwear brand Mackage.

And in 2015, Markle was named "brand ambassador" for Canadian retailer Reitmans, which involved modeling for campaigns and curating her own "capsule collection."